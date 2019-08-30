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Did our PM have his former minister of Foreign Affairs murdered?
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446 views • August 30, 2019
In february 2018 Halbe Zijlstra, minister of FA, disappeared from public life out of the blue because of a lie about his presence at a speech Putin made in 2006. Since then no sign of life from this politician. Has he been 'dealt with' by the infamous 'killer squads' that operate to protect the pedo-deep-state?
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