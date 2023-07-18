Create New Account
Bee Fortress USA Honeybee Defender Beehive - First Edition
channel image
BeeFortressUSA
1 Subscribers
75 views
Published Yesterday

In this video the Defender bear-resistant beehive is displayed with bees coming and going.

The new and improved Defender Beehive will be available to purchase in July 2023.

https://www.beefortressusa.com

Keywords
honey beesblack bearsbear-resistant beehives

