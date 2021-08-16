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Bout to get real up in Here!...They've all been warned!
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352 views • August 16, 2021
Bout to get real up in Here!...They've all been warned!
Veteran Carlos Piccata tells the Shasta County board of commissioners that he and others are not going to stand for these atrocities against human rights and freedom. Sacramento, CA.
Patriots. Americans. Christians. You need to memorize these words and repeat thenm to your own City Councils and County Commissions!
#WeThePeople #saveamerica #thegreatawakening
Fair us act of 1976. Educational purposes.
Veteran Carlos Piccata tells the Shasta County board of commissioners that he and others are not going to stand for these atrocities against human rights and freedom. Sacramento, CA.
Patriots. Americans. Christians. You need to memorize these words and repeat thenm to your own City Councils and County Commissions!
#WeThePeople #saveamerica #thegreatawakening
Fair us act of 1976. Educational purposes.
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