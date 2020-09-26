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Mountain lions in California have mercury toxicity from coastal fog!
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109 views • September 26, 2020
This is a different source of mercury that is very unexpected!
My book on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
Check out this interview on mercury toxicity with Dr Eric Berg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wWENGry9NTQ&;t=372s
https://www.patreon.com/drbillmcgraw
https://gogetfunding.com/my-dashboard/
My book on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
Check out this interview on mercury toxicity with Dr Eric Berg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wWENGry9NTQ&;t=372s
https://www.patreon.com/drbillmcgraw
https://gogetfunding.com/my-dashboard/
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