UH OH! FAUCI COMES CLEAN, ADMITS NATURAL IMMUNITY SUPERIOR!

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
After spending the past two years pretending he's never heard the term "natural immunity," an old clip of Fauci from CSPAN has emerged where he was singing a wildly different tune. When did you change, Tony...and why? Also today: Bill Gates' surprising admission on "lessons learned" from Covid. And...will free speech return to Twitter after Elon Musk opens his checkbook?