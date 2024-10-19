Episode #40 - Unpacking Mormonism: Faith, Culture and Controversies w/ Heidi Luv

On this episode I was joined by Heidi Luv who is the host of the Unfiltered Rise Podcast and she takes us down the rabbit hole of Mormonism unpacking its faith, its culture, its controversies and some of the not so very well known facts about Joseph Smith who was its founder.

She also shows us that there are clear links with freemasonry as well as some deep connections with corporate America and that this cult is much more influential in the governance of humanity from behind the scenes that most people know or understand.





