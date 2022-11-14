US Lawmakers Race to Arm Taiwan, John O'Looney on SARS-Vax Bioweapon Deaths, Economic Destruction by Design, Edmonton: 20,000+ Students Out Sick, US Hospitals in Crisis, Dems Steal Election: 11.14.22

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]

--

US lawmakers race to arm Taiwan – media

https://www.rt.com/news/566472-taiwan-military-aid-ukraine/

--

JOHN O'LOONEY - 4TH NOVEMBER 2022

Watch video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/U1bi1mYl40jd/

--

Economic Destruction by Design | Michael Rectenwald Liberty and Finance...good interview

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F_WqWsCZnWI - 58min check it out...

--

More than 20,000 Edmonton students missed school with illnesses on Wednesday

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/more-than-20-000-edmonton-students-missed-school-with-illnesses-on-wednesday-1.6648600

--

KHN Morning Briefing

https://khn.org/morning-breakout/flu-activity-high-in-at-least-25-states-cdc-data-show/

--

VIDEO MONTAGE: Arizona Republican Voters Describe How Ballots Were Not Counted, Ballots Were Tossed in a Box, and People Were Not Allowed in to Vote (VIDEO)

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/video-montage-dozens-arizona-republican-voters-describe-ballots-not-counted-ballots-tossed-box-people-not-allowed-vote-video/



=

Read the full articles by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.



--

Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

--

Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Dan Thalhuber

Precious Metal Specialist

License # 40648494



Direct: 952-582-6304

www.milesfranklin.com

--

Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

--

NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

--

None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

--

Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

--

Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

--

Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

--

Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

--

Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

--

Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.





Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA





Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03







More info at https://www.terral03.com





Contact Terral: [email protected]