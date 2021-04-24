Voluntaryism 101 - Lesson #1: "Law Enforcers"

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I thought it might be good to make a few short videos quickly describing the foundation of voluntaryism, for all those people who are new to the ideas, and who might feel lost and confused the first time they find themselves in a discussion about them.
This first lesson is about "law enforcement."
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My book, "The Most Dangerous Superstition," can be purchased here:
https://www.amazon.com/Most-Dangerous-Superstition-Larken-Rose/dp/145075063X/