© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Human's Life
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • March 05, 2021
So I've been thinking about this "right vs left" paradigm we have been forced into, and how EVERYONE it seems want's to point at the "other side" that THEY are the problem.
I have actually lived in both houses (in life's journey) and I'm here to tell y'all - there are VALID POINTS on BOTH SIDES, and more than likely (unless you're a satanist) there are points we can get along on - IF WE LISTEN HONESTLY TO EACH OTHER.
I dream of a time when HUMANITY WAKES, to who our real ENEMIES ARE, because it's not the ones we've been pointing at the most. When will we TURN SLOWLY and recognize the ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM is OUR CONTROLLERS... and we are NOT just ONE PUNY ANT...WE ARE HUMANITY in MASS wanting MAXIMUM IMPACT!!!!!!
I have actually lived in both houses (in life's journey) and I'm here to tell y'all - there are VALID POINTS on BOTH SIDES, and more than likely (unless you're a satanist) there are points we can get along on - IF WE LISTEN HONESTLY TO EACH OTHER.
I dream of a time when HUMANITY WAKES, to who our real ENEMIES ARE, because it's not the ones we've been pointing at the most. When will we TURN SLOWLY and recognize the ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM is OUR CONTROLLERS... and we are NOT just ONE PUNY ANT...WE ARE HUMANITY in MASS wanting MAXIMUM IMPACT!!!!!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.