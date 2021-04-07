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How Do We Know if We're in the Last Days?
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142 views • April 07, 2021
Welcome to The Berean Call podcast. I’m T. A. McMahon, TBC’s Executive Director. We’re currently re-airing a discussion I had with Dave Hunt in 2003 featuring his book Countdown to the Second Coming.
What exactly are the Last Days? That’s the question Dave addresses and gives different perspectives, which he compares with what the Scriptures teach. Related to that is the question of what the Bible means when it uses the term “generation” pertaining to the Last Days.
This episode is loaded with related questions such as where does the Rapture fit in, and did the Apostles believe they were going to be Raptured? Dave didn’t think so, which he supports with a number of Bible verses.
Those questions and much more are just ahead.
More about End Times: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/end_times
More about Prophecy: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/prophecy
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
What exactly are the Last Days? That’s the question Dave addresses and gives different perspectives, which he compares with what the Scriptures teach. Related to that is the question of what the Bible means when it uses the term “generation” pertaining to the Last Days.
This episode is loaded with related questions such as where does the Rapture fit in, and did the Apostles believe they were going to be Raptured? Dave didn’t think so, which he supports with a number of Bible verses.
Those questions and much more are just ahead.
More about End Times: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/end_times
More about Prophecy: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/prophecy
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
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