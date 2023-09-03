Soaked Survival Meals

Create New Account
Cahlen
193 views
Published 21 hours ago

The current iteration of my chocolate survival food mix has everything I need to survive long term, and is prepared by simply adding water.


https://cahlen.org/gift


---


CHOCOLATE OATMEAL MIX:

3x Rolled Oatmeal

1x Chocolate Mix (see below)


CHOCOLATE MIX:

6x Pea Protein

6x Coconut Flour

6x Oat Flour

6x Cacao Powder

1x Acacia Powder

1x Psyllium Husk Powder

1x Sunflower Lecithin

1x Chlorella

1x Spirulina

1x Stevia

.5x Ceylon Cinnamon

.1x Bromelain

foodsurvivalcamping

