RED ALERT REPORT: THE INSANE VAX PURGE OF OUR ARMED FORCES

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Three of our best and brightest pilots from the US Marine Corps join me to discuss their pending discharges and the forced end to careers they love, because the don't want to take the experimental mRNA gene therapy shots. They want to SERVE, they just want exemptions from the jab - and YOU can help. Thanks for tuning in.