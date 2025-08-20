© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Woke ideology versus common sense: US students suspended after 'incorrect' question
👉 Two students in Virginia have been suspended for 10 days accused of "sexual harassment" and "gender discrimination" for asking why there was a girl identifying herself as a boy in the men's locker room, who was filming in the locker room at the time in violation of school rules.
🤹 According to the lawyers, the school administration wants to make the students an "illustrative example" for anyone who dares to criticize woke ideology.