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Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 Crash | True News
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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100 views • December 13, 2020
Russia and American tensions continue to escalate as Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down Thursday in eastern Ukraine along Russia's border. Without a full investigation, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, John McCain and others in the United States government have reached the conclusion Russia was responsible for the deadly attack. Vladimir Putin and Russia deny any involvement, as the mainstream media and the world at large look to assign blame in this horrific situation. Stefan Molyneux decodes the propaganda and presents the facts as they are presently known.

Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/MH17Crash
Podcast: http://www.fdrurl.com/2751

The Road to World War 3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cKH9bmH2YII

The Truth About Ukraine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQcthWzgt6Y

The Crimean Crisis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BrDMRe5850w

World War 3: The Death of America
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-26m4xPx1Dk

Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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