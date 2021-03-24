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Tustin Longevity Center March 24th 2021 Live Q&A (Concerns Regarding COVID-19 Pandemic, Testing, & Injections)
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Dr. Rita Ellithorpe with the Tustin Longevity Center in Tustin CA provides an overview of the latest news and therapies not covered by the mainstream media pertaining to Covid-19. She shares some of her recent research, and raised a number of questions regarding the mainstream narratives surrounding Covid-19. DEFINITELY A MUST SEE!!!
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