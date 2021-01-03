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Dr Vernon Coleman: Make no Mistake - This is GENOCIDE
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669 views • January 03, 2021
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman, explains why the chaos will never be over. He discusses the vaccine, mask wearing and also explains what we must do to win this war.
source
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/make-no-mistake-this-is-genocide_kJBRkPY1j7MupJl.html
source
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/make-no-mistake-this-is-genocide_kJBRkPY1j7MupJl.html
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