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ANTHONY FAUCI WAS INSTALLED BY GERMAN BIG PHARMA AS USAS JOSEF MENGELE OVERSEEING USA GENOCIDE P2
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70 views • August 17, 2021
(NEXT: Royals w/NAZIS CORONA=CROWN P1:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lVKE2wEaLLbu/
Part1 of this series: https://www.bitchute.com/video/IcXur69rT3IP/ )
ANTHONY FAUCI: AN ABYS VIPER-MONARCH
During Fauci’s reign at NIH (an Abys viper-monarch) the world had suffered through a horrendous number of viral diseases including HIV/AIDS, SARS, foot-and-mouth disease, mad cow disease, the Swine flu, Anthrax, MERS, Ebola, and now COVID-19.
Fauci played a significant role in the early 2000s in creating the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and in driving development of “bio defense” drugs and vaccines following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. See Fauci's astounding 212-page biography at the NIAID. Fauci U.S. NIAID bio (2021). He is yet another Pilgrims Society-recruited cardboard cutout with a larger-then-life made-for-TV fake resume.
These appear to be bio warfare plagues that Fauci von NIH and his British colleagues at Wellcome Trust and the Pirbright Institute, knighted all, fabricated (assisted by WHO, EU, Bill Gates and the British government), then pitched to save us from, while his pharmaceutical conspirators made fortunes off of humanity’s suffering that they caused. See Coronavirus source uncovered (it is the British with $$$ from NIH Fauci and Bill Gates).
See also Fig. 12 below for Carnegie Foundation 2001 confirmation of the top murdering eugenicists in the United States (includes: Fauci, Turner, Gates, Annenberg, Soros, Astor, Ramphele, Rockefeller, Walters, Parsons).
WHO REALLY CONTROLS DR. DEATH'S SATANIC AGENDA?
We conclude from our research that the British Pilgrims Society directs Fauci, along with their dutiful banking, science and engineering minions in Switzerland as their staff assistants.
Links: https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2021/04/anthony-fauci-chief-globalist-snake-oil.html?m=1
Channel Links:
Fauci/Mengele P1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/IcXur69rT3IP/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lVKE2wEaLLbu/
Part1 of this series: https://www.bitchute.com/video/IcXur69rT3IP/ )
ANTHONY FAUCI: AN ABYS VIPER-MONARCH
During Fauci’s reign at NIH (an Abys viper-monarch) the world had suffered through a horrendous number of viral diseases including HIV/AIDS, SARS, foot-and-mouth disease, mad cow disease, the Swine flu, Anthrax, MERS, Ebola, and now COVID-19.
Fauci played a significant role in the early 2000s in creating the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and in driving development of “bio defense” drugs and vaccines following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. See Fauci's astounding 212-page biography at the NIAID. Fauci U.S. NIAID bio (2021). He is yet another Pilgrims Society-recruited cardboard cutout with a larger-then-life made-for-TV fake resume.
These appear to be bio warfare plagues that Fauci von NIH and his British colleagues at Wellcome Trust and the Pirbright Institute, knighted all, fabricated (assisted by WHO, EU, Bill Gates and the British government), then pitched to save us from, while his pharmaceutical conspirators made fortunes off of humanity’s suffering that they caused. See Coronavirus source uncovered (it is the British with $$$ from NIH Fauci and Bill Gates).
See also Fig. 12 below for Carnegie Foundation 2001 confirmation of the top murdering eugenicists in the United States (includes: Fauci, Turner, Gates, Annenberg, Soros, Astor, Ramphele, Rockefeller, Walters, Parsons).
WHO REALLY CONTROLS DR. DEATH'S SATANIC AGENDA?
We conclude from our research that the British Pilgrims Society directs Fauci, along with their dutiful banking, science and engineering minions in Switzerland as their staff assistants.
Links: https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2021/04/anthony-fauci-chief-globalist-snake-oil.html?m=1
Channel Links:
Fauci/Mengele P1: https://www.bitchute.com/video/IcXur69rT3IP/
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