Jason Whitlock Responds to D.L. Hughley'sinsults on Comedy Central | Blaze TV

Jason Whitlock Responds to D.L. Hughley | @realjasonwhitlockD.L. Hughley used his position as guest host of Comedy Central’s failing "The Daily Show" to take a shot at Jason Whitlock's manhood for appearing on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." Turns out, the joke is really on D.L. — he's the one failing.

