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The Rich Man & Lazarus Examined.
WatchmanWes777
WatchmanWes777
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21 views • January 04, 2020
Sharing this message with love for all those that are not saved. If parents taught this at home, if teachers taught this in school, if preachers taught this in church America would be a lot more moral today.

Many will comment that Hell is not real and we just get separated from God when we die. That we just no longer exist. Well that's all I wanted when I contemplated suicide when I was younger. Now that I am born again I am certain that Hell is real and the devil is a liar who wants you to go to Hell with him.

Please don't take this message as a joke and find out the hard way through death. You very soul depends on your decision friend. Yeshua Jesus Saves! Follow Him!

Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful.

**** Powerful Testimonies of Everyday People Turning To Jesus! - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZKefbJ5uZd8 ^^^^^
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