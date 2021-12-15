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Was The Trial Of Kyle Rittenhouse A Fake? Was The Rittenhouse Trial All Staged? If So, Why?
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354 views • December 15, 2021
I am bothered that Kyle Rittenhouse is going after attorney Lin Wood especially since Lin Wood has already explained what happened in his dealings with Kyle Rittenhouse and Kyle's other attorney John Pierce. This may all be fake with Rittenhouse and his trial. There seems to be a major distraction and a false presentation and deception going on with Kyle Rittenhouse. Take a look at this video and make your own determination.
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