🇺🇦 Ukraine is De Facto Member of NATO Alliance, Says Defence Minister



In an interview with the BBC, Oleksii Reznikov said he was sure Ukraine would receive long-sought weapons, including tanks and fighter jets, as both Ukraine and Russia seemed to be preparing for new offensives in the spring.



"This concern about the next level of escalation, for me, is some kind of protocol," Mr Reznikov said.



"Ukraine as a country, and the armed forces of Ukraine, became [a] member of Nato. De facto, not de jure (by law). Because we have weaponry, and the understanding of how to use it."



