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[PODCAST] # 405: Time Freedom - A Conversation With A World-Traveling Entrepreneur
The School Sucks Project
The School Sucks Project
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2 views • September 27, 2020
SSP Productivity Month!
Kevin Koskella from FreedomLovin.com joins me to discuss short cuts and "smart cuts" for better time management, and ultimately more time freedom. In this conversation Kevin shares his experiences with and lessons from being a world-traveling author and entrepreneur.

Covered:
- Maintaining routines and getting work done while traveling
- Outsourcing the urgent but not important work
- Apprehension about outsourcing
- Making more of mundane activities
- Time Quantification
- Kevin's time saving tools
- Lifestyle balance

School Sucks Project is a podcast, You Tube and online community promoting learner-driven education and deconstructing indoctrination.

Download MP3: http://schoolsucksproject.com/podcast-400
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Keywords
educationtime freedomtime managemententrepreneurshipproductivityevernotekevin koskella
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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