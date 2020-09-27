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[PODCAST] # 405: Time Freedom - A Conversation With A World-Traveling Entrepreneur
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2 views • September 27, 2020
SSP Productivity Month!
Kevin Koskella from FreedomLovin.com joins me to discuss short cuts and "smart cuts" for better time management, and ultimately more time freedom. In this conversation Kevin shares his experiences with and lessons from being a world-traveling author and entrepreneur.
Covered:
- Maintaining routines and getting work done while traveling
- Outsourcing the urgent but not important work
- Apprehension about outsourcing
- Making more of mundane activities
- Time Quantification
- Kevin's time saving tools
- Lifestyle balance
School Sucks Project is a podcast, You Tube and online community promoting learner-driven education and deconstructing indoctrination.
Download MP3: http://schoolsucksproject.com/podcast-400
Support Us: http://schoolsucksproject.com/av/
Bitcoin: 1KhwY836cfSGCK5aaGFv8Q7PHMgghFJn1U
Kevin Koskella from FreedomLovin.com joins me to discuss short cuts and "smart cuts" for better time management, and ultimately more time freedom. In this conversation Kevin shares his experiences with and lessons from being a world-traveling author and entrepreneur.
Covered:
- Maintaining routines and getting work done while traveling
- Outsourcing the urgent but not important work
- Apprehension about outsourcing
- Making more of mundane activities
- Time Quantification
- Kevin's time saving tools
- Lifestyle balance
School Sucks Project is a podcast, You Tube and online community promoting learner-driven education and deconstructing indoctrination.
Download MP3: http://schoolsucksproject.com/podcast-400
Support Us: http://schoolsucksproject.com/av/
Bitcoin: 1KhwY836cfSGCK5aaGFv8Q7PHMgghFJn1U
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