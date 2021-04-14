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Cleaning Up & Preparing RESIN CASTED FIGURINES For Painting
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20 views • April 14, 2021
In this video we talk about cleaning up resin pieces and/or figurines using various tools and methods along with washing the prepared resin casts in soapy water.
Amazon affiliate links:
Terratek Rotary Tool Kit 135W with 80pc Accessory Set & Storage Case: https://amzn.to/2QpXo2t
Polycraft EasyFlo 60 Polyurethane Liquid Plastic Casting Resin 1 Litre Kit: https://amzn.to/31WWKfh
Polycraft EasyFlo 120 Polyurethane Liquid Plastic Rotocasting Resin 1 Litre Kit: https://amzn.to/320ggaC
Polycraft SG2000 Paintable Fast Cast Polyurethane Liquid Plastic Casting Resin - 2kg Kit: https://amzn.to/3fQnlmo
Check out the Amazon Storefront for materials used on the channel: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
If you enjoyed this video, please like, comment, share and subscribe. :)
Any comments, please post below. :)
Subscribe at: http://www.youtube.com/dramamask2011
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/dramamaskevolution
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Ebay: http://www.ebay.co.uk/usr/dramamaskevolution
Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/DramamaskEvolution
For molding and casting enthusiasts, please visit: http://www.diymolds.com
Amazon affiliate links:
Terratek Rotary Tool Kit 135W with 80pc Accessory Set & Storage Case: https://amzn.to/2QpXo2t
Polycraft EasyFlo 60 Polyurethane Liquid Plastic Casting Resin 1 Litre Kit: https://amzn.to/31WWKfh
Polycraft EasyFlo 120 Polyurethane Liquid Plastic Rotocasting Resin 1 Litre Kit: https://amzn.to/320ggaC
Polycraft SG2000 Paintable Fast Cast Polyurethane Liquid Plastic Casting Resin - 2kg Kit: https://amzn.to/3fQnlmo
Check out the Amazon Storefront for materials used on the channel: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
If you enjoyed this video, please like, comment, share and subscribe. :)
Any comments, please post below. :)
Subscribe at: http://www.youtube.com/dramamask2011
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/dramamaskevolution
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Ebay: http://www.ebay.co.uk/usr/dramamaskevolution
Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/DramamaskEvolution
For molding and casting enthusiasts, please visit: http://www.diymolds.com
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