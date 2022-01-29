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EZRA LEVANT ADDRESSES TRUCKERS and Crowd at FREEDOM CONVOY Parliament, Rebel News
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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510 views • January 29, 2022
Thanks to Rebel News for this video.
http://www.ConvoyReports.com | For more of the Freedom Convoy
Ezra Levant addresses the crowd gathered outside of Parliament in Ottawa as part of the Truckers Freedom Convoy.

Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.RebelNews.com for more great Rebel content.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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