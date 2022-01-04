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What is The Truth Behind the Anti-Vax Movement?
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33 views • January 04, 2022
What is The Truth Behind the Anti-Vax Movement?
Are we able to recognise the truth that scientists have used the truth to make vaccinations that work?
However, are those who are fighting back against the anti-vax movement using artificial intelligence only helping to created the society of greed and oppression which bible prophecy predicts?
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
Are we able to recognise the truth that scientists have used the truth to make vaccinations that work?
However, are those who are fighting back against the anti-vax movement using artificial intelligence only helping to created the society of greed and oppression which bible prophecy predicts?
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
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