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Medical Cartel’s Open Secret—There Are No Definitive Lab Tests For Any So-Called Mental Disorder
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71 views • May 30, 2022
There is no medical “mental illness test.” The psychiatric/pharmaceutical industry spends billions of dollars a year in order to convince the public, legislators and the press that psychiatric disorders such as Bi-Polar Disorder, Depression, Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD/ADHD), Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, etc., are medical diseases on par with verifiable medical conditions such as cancer, diabetes and heart disease. But unlike medical disease, there are no scientific tests to verify the medical existence of any psychiatric disorder. Despite decades of trying to prove mental disorders are biological brain conditions, due to chemical imbalances or genetic factors, psychiatry has failed to prove even one mental disorder is due to a faulty or “chemically imbalanced” brain. There are virtually no psychiatric disorders that can be verified medically as a physical abnormality/disease.
This is fact: There are no genetic tests, no brain scans, blood tests, chemical imbalance tests or X-rays that can scientifically/medically prove that any psychiatric disorder is a medical condition. Whereas real diseases are discovered in labs, psychiatric disorders are invented by committee and voted into existence.
https://www.cchr.org/quick-facts/introduction.html
This is fact: There are no genetic tests, no brain scans, blood tests, chemical imbalance tests or X-rays that can scientifically/medically prove that any psychiatric disorder is a medical condition. Whereas real diseases are discovered in labs, psychiatric disorders are invented by committee and voted into existence.
https://www.cchr.org/quick-facts/introduction.html
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