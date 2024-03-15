Create New Account
NATIONAL GUARD ASSISTS HAITIAN INVASION OF FLORIDA
High Hopes
Published 19 hours ago

Dr. Jane Ruby, coffee chat


March 14, 2024


Haiti is undergoing a dangerous cycle of riots and revolution and leave it to our nation's overlords to boost the invasion of Florida with Haitians, including an influx stuck on Jupiter Island. We are on our own


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4jasai-national-guard-assists-haitian-invasion-of-florida.html

Keywords
floridaillegal immigrantsmigrantsinvasionnational guardcoffee chathaitiandr jane rubydr rubydr janejupiter island

