BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

#605: The Great Parasite Apocalypse | Sara Andrew (Clip)
Macroaggressions
Macroaggressions
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
118 views • 1 day ago

For decades, Sara Andrew has been at the forefront of alternative health, running an international public relations firm focusing on the subject matter. When her path crossed with Tim James at Chemical Free Body, she took her health to a new level with his products and quickly joined the team.


If you have ever considered doing a parasite cleanse, this is the episode to listen to before beginning the process. Sara details the process, what to expect, and how to deal with what is happening inside your body. Get ready for the grossest, yet most satisfying, story of parasitic worms exiting the body in droves, both dead and alive.


Hypocrazy Audiobook: https://amzn.to/4aogwms


The Octopus of Global Control Audiobook: https://amzn.to/3xu0rMm


Website: www.Macroaggressions.io


Merch Store: https://macroaggressions.dashery.com/


C60 Power: https://go.shopc60.com/PBGRT/KMKS9/

Promo Code: MACRO


Chemical Free Body: https://chemicalfreebody.com/macro/

Promo Code: MACRO


Wise Wolf Gold & Silver @ (800) 426-1836: https://macroaggressions.gold/


LegalShield: www.DontGetPushedAround.com


EMP Shield: www.EMPShield.com

Promo Code: MACRO


Christian Yordanov's Health Program: www.LiveLongerFormula.com/macro


Above Phone: https://abovephone.com/macro/


Van Man: https://vanman.shop/?ref=MACRO

Promo Code: MACRO


The Dollar Vigilante:

https://dollarvigilante.spiffy.co/a/O3wCWenlXN/4471


Nesa’s Hemp: www.NesasHemp.com

Promo Code: MACRO


Augason Farms: https://augasonfarms.com/MACRO


Activist Post: www.ActivistPost.com


Natural Blaze: www.NaturalBlaze.com



Keywords
healthbig pharmaparasitealternative healthcharlie robinsonparasite cleansechemical free bodysara andrew
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Fake news media trying to politicize US vaccine schedule, using hysteria to stifle productive discourse on vaccine safety and disease prevention

Fake news media trying to politicize US vaccine schedule, using hysteria to stifle productive discourse on vaccine safety and disease prevention

Lance D Johnson
The Unshackled Physician: A surgeon&#8217;s awakening to medical tyranny

The Unshackled Physician: A surgeon’s awakening to medical tyranny

Ramon Tomey
Ancient herbal remedies offer powerful protection against fatty liver disease, study reveals

Ancient herbal remedies offer powerful protection against fatty liver disease, study reveals

Patrick Lewis
Brazilian plant used in traditional medicine shows powerful anti-arthritis effects in new study

Brazilian plant used in traditional medicine shows powerful anti-arthritis effects in new study

Cassie B.
Beyond reading glasses: New insights on managing aging eyes naturally and medically

Beyond reading glasses: New insights on managing aging eyes naturally and medically

Willow Tohi
New study links COVID-19 boosters to elevated risk of shingles, a potential gateway to dementia

New study links COVID-19 boosters to elevated risk of shingles, a potential gateway to dementia

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy