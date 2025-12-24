605: The Great Parasite Apocalypse | Sara Andrew (Clip)

For decades, Sara Andrew has been at the forefront of alternative health, running an international public relations firm focusing on the subject matter. When her path crossed with Tim James at Chemical Free Body, she took her health to a new level with his products and quickly joined the team.





If you have ever considered doing a parasite cleanse, this is the episode to listen to before beginning the process. Sara details the process, what to expect, and how to deal with what is happening inside your body. Get ready for the grossest, yet most satisfying, story of parasitic worms exiting the body in droves, both dead and alive.





