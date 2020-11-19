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Wim Hof on Impact Theory
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12 views • November 19, 2020
Wim Hof, also known as The Iceman, is the holder of over 26 world records. He has climbed the majority of Mt. Everest wearing nothing but shorts and shoes. He’s stayed immersed in ice for 1 hour, 13 minutes and 48 seconds. And while many have claimed that he is some kind of genetic freak, he is silencing critics everywhere by teaching regular people his unique breathing and cold exposure methods so that they too can enjoy the same powers as the Iceman himself. Find out how you can too use the Impact Theory.
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