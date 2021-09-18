© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
30-Day Challenge Weekly Inspiration Video : Vol 2
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • September 18, 2021
30-DAY CHALLENGE WEEKLY INSPIRATION VIDEO : VOL 1
A popular saying is "Challenge yourself." And what better way to challenge yourself than to produce great content? Not only will it be a challenge to produce great content, but it will be a challenge to stay motivated the whole way through. This part of the challenge is just as important as the first! Here are a few tips on how to stay motivated, even when the going gets tough! - Tell yourself you're strong and you can do this - Remind yourself of your goals - Set smaller goals to maintain your motivation - Schedule a reward for yourself once you complete your goal - Set a timer and focus on the content!
A challenge is a great way to not only stay motivated, it also challenges you to produce a great and positive outcome. Losing weight, picking up a new hobby, and improving your skills are all great examples of something that could be rewarding and challenging for yourself.
We want to see you become the best version of yourself, and a good way to do that is through challenges such as the D.Buzz 30-Dday challenges!
-30 day challenge level I : https://peakd.com/hive-114105/@dbuzz/30-day-challenge-by-dbuzz
30 day challenge level 2 : https://peakd.com/hive-119826/@dbuzz/30-day-challange--level--ii--lets-do-it-again
30 day challenge level 3 : https://peakd.com/hive-148441/@dbuzz/30-day-challange--level--iii--goal-crushing-challenges
30 day challenge level 4 : https://peakd.com/hive-119826/@dbuzz/30-day-challange--level--iv--relationships-life-the-self-and-coivd
Also every Monday we release a special "Monday Challenge" that you can win 15 $HIVE, just by making a buzz about a specific topic and letting us know!
Our Monday mission : https://peakd.com/hive-119826/@dbuzz/win-15-hive-the-weekly-challenge-from-dbuzz-round-54
We want to keep you inspired and motivated, post exciting content and engaging in the community. If you have other ideas for challenges or games let us know down below in the comments or reach out to us on discord. We want to hear from you!
Thanks for being part of our community and stay tuned tomorrow for the weekly, on the spot, spot on program summary!
- The D.BUZZ
D.Buzz is ...
Is a censorship-resistant short form micro blogging platform that empowers you to share your thoughts in 280 characters or fewer.
Censorship resistant and built for the community with love.
We strive to have a fun and neutral stance on topics. If you have any concerns with the content, please contact @jacuzzi, who writes and generates the content for our articles, or the @dbuzz team for clarification.
D.Buzz Online At:
Join us on discord at : https://discord.gg/BKg5Ptg9ss
A popular saying is "Challenge yourself." And what better way to challenge yourself than to produce great content? Not only will it be a challenge to produce great content, but it will be a challenge to stay motivated the whole way through. This part of the challenge is just as important as the first! Here are a few tips on how to stay motivated, even when the going gets tough! - Tell yourself you're strong and you can do this - Remind yourself of your goals - Set smaller goals to maintain your motivation - Schedule a reward for yourself once you complete your goal - Set a timer and focus on the content!
A challenge is a great way to not only stay motivated, it also challenges you to produce a great and positive outcome. Losing weight, picking up a new hobby, and improving your skills are all great examples of something that could be rewarding and challenging for yourself.
We want to see you become the best version of yourself, and a good way to do that is through challenges such as the D.Buzz 30-Dday challenges!
-30 day challenge level I : https://peakd.com/hive-114105/@dbuzz/30-day-challenge-by-dbuzz
30 day challenge level 2 : https://peakd.com/hive-119826/@dbuzz/30-day-challange--level--ii--lets-do-it-again
30 day challenge level 3 : https://peakd.com/hive-148441/@dbuzz/30-day-challange--level--iii--goal-crushing-challenges
30 day challenge level 4 : https://peakd.com/hive-119826/@dbuzz/30-day-challange--level--iv--relationships-life-the-self-and-coivd
Also every Monday we release a special "Monday Challenge" that you can win 15 $HIVE, just by making a buzz about a specific topic and letting us know!
Our Monday mission : https://peakd.com/hive-119826/@dbuzz/win-15-hive-the-weekly-challenge-from-dbuzz-round-54
We want to keep you inspired and motivated, post exciting content and engaging in the community. If you have other ideas for challenges or games let us know down below in the comments or reach out to us on discord. We want to hear from you!
Thanks for being part of our community and stay tuned tomorrow for the weekly, on the spot, spot on program summary!
- The D.BUZZ
D.Buzz is ...
Is a censorship-resistant short form micro blogging platform that empowers you to share your thoughts in 280 characters or fewer.
Censorship resistant and built for the community with love.
We strive to have a fun and neutral stance on topics. If you have any concerns with the content, please contact @jacuzzi, who writes and generates the content for our articles, or the @dbuzz team for clarification.
D.Buzz Online At:
Join us on discord at : https://discord.gg/BKg5Ptg9ss
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.