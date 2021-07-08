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Supermarkets Are Stockpiling Food In Preparation For Some Kind Of Crash, They Can See It Coming
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50 views • July 08, 2021
If they are I am not seeing it on the shelves, unless it hasn't arrived in Australia yet. The supermarkets I have been in seemed to still be suffering from fall out from when the supposed COVID first hit and people panic bought!! Many shelves do not seem fully stocked, and or nothing at all. I have also noticed that it takes weeks and weeks before some things are restocked back up again. This stockpiling business must be the next stage of their agenda.
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