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Chicago Police Turn Their Backs On Mayor As Officer Dies Amid Law Enforcement Defunding
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80 views • August 11, 2021
Sky News Australia captures what I think is on the minds of many. The police in this instance were totally within their rights to do what they did. They lost one of their immediate family and one other is fighting for his life. The escalation of crime, and the cutting back of funds . . . There is a much needed balance between being a sitting duck and having way too much power and authority.
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