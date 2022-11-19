Healing the Gut / From Sickness to Health - Barbara O'Neill Amazing Discoveries

What diet is best for gastro health? Want to learn how to heal your gut? Discover the best leaky gut syndrome diet to improve your gastro health naturally.
Gastro health is extremely important because the gastrointestinal tract provides us with all the nutrients we need from the foods we eat. In this presentation, naturopath Barbara O’Neill takes the mystery out of the digestion process and provides guidelines for protecting and improving gastro health. Discover a natural and effective way to heal your gut.
Learn how the digestive organs work, the importance of proper pH regulation, and about enzyme supply and production. What habits support gastro health? What eating and drinking habits should you avoid? Discover what you can do to improve your gastro health and Barbara’s recommendations for the best leaky gut syndrome diet. Learn how to heal your gut
