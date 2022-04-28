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Sexualizing Children and the Hidden Hand in Modern Education-Kody Morey
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84 views • April 28, 2022
In light of the recent Disney stance on LGBTQ and opposing the Parental Rights Act of Florida, this episode looks at the history of Protestant education in America and its collapse by sexualizing children in elementary schools instead of focusing on reading, writing, and arithmetic and who's responsible.
Keywords
biblegroomingradical leftradiotruthchristianitysexdisneysex educationjesuitsroman catholicromesex edroman catholicismextremismignatius loyolajesuit orderkody moreytruth triumphantgroomerssexualizing children and the hidden hand in modern education50 years in the church of romeold deluder satan acttrain up a child in the waywhen he is old he will not depart
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