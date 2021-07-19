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GLOBAL CORRUPTION
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10 views • July 19, 2021
planetlockdown / Astrid Stuckelberger, June 3, 2021
This interview with WHO whistleblower Astrid Stuckelberger provides insight into the inner workings of the organization. She worked on the International Health Regulations in multiple countries which form part of the legalese of how the pandemic was declared world wide. Listen to her perspective on how the actions of the WHO violate their own regulations.
Please donate to the project. Your contribution makes a real difference.
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/donate/
Subscribe to the email list for updates on the film and interviews:
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Watch more full interviews and educate yourself!
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/full-interviews/
Share and enjoy!
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Introduction to a pandemic
https://www.bitchute.com/video/S3MpOMVBDajA/
Problematic narrative
https://www.bitchute.com/video/z4wFHaQrZh2F/
Global corruption
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rC5up4Sb6IHL/
This interview with WHO whistleblower Astrid Stuckelberger provides insight into the inner workings of the organization. She worked on the International Health Regulations in multiple countries which form part of the legalese of how the pandemic was declared world wide. Listen to her perspective on how the actions of the WHO violate their own regulations.
Please donate to the project. Your contribution makes a real difference.
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/donate/
Subscribe to the email list for updates on the film and interviews:
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/lists/?p=subscribe
Watch more full interviews and educate yourself!
https://planetlockdownfilm.com/full-interviews/
Share and enjoy!
--- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- --- ---
Introduction to a pandemic
https://www.bitchute.com/video/S3MpOMVBDajA/
Problematic narrative
https://www.bitchute.com/video/z4wFHaQrZh2F/
Global corruption
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rC5up4Sb6IHL/
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