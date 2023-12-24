Mind-Blowing UFO Revelations Secret Agreements, ET Contact Scenarios, The Week in Review - 122323

Michael Salla
Dec 23, 2023
Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – Dec 23, 2023
Ukrainians establish beachhead at a village only a few kms from buried Space Ark at Oleshky Sands Nature Park
Billionaire elites are building doomsday bunkers to protect themselves from solar activity and Earth changes
Ashton Forbes offers compelling evidence over MH370 satellite video but questions persist on its legitimacy
US Space Command achieves “Full operational capability”
Exopolitics courses start on January 8, 2024
David Adair visit to Area 51 and interaction with ancient alien EM fusion containment engine
Combined Space Operations Initiative involves 10 nations
Announcement of ‘world first’ whale communication experiments overlooks precedents that were classified and weaponized by the US Navy
UAP Disclosure Act failed to be passed in Congress due to the miniscule support it had despite being sponsored by the Senate Majority leader, Chuck Schumer
Dr Steven Greer books offer great insights into reverse engineered extraterrestrial technologies
Activating superhuman abilities to deal with an ET controlled planetary simulation
Tucker Carlson explains that elements of US government have made contact and reached agreements with non-human intelligence
GSIC Conference announcement for 2024 in Denver Colorado
National Space Council meets to promote international space cooperation
German research study recommends humanity prepares for four scenarios where ET first contact is made.
Joe Biden signs into law the NDAA for 2024 that includes passages from the gutted UAP Disclosure Act
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MDoO1ZZ4j0c
