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Adolf Hitler Saw Nibiru in 1938 The Truth about the Third Secret of Fatima & WW3
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3468 views • April 24, 2021
Original posted on August 29 2018 is Here https://youtu.be/7chGUicCk4g
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I Highly Recommend This YouTube Channel because he does an excellent job of describing and illustrating biblical events
Justin Roberts YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC84TP7qMkQzd5QymTDcxuhQ/videos
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This is his blog / website
https://endoftheagebibleprophecy.blogspot.com
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Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
.
I Highly Recommend This YouTube Channel because he does an excellent job of describing and illustrating biblical events
Justin Roberts YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC84TP7qMkQzd5QymTDcxuhQ/videos
.
This is his blog / website
https://endoftheagebibleprophecy.blogspot.com
.
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
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