Get Your App Together📱📲

The Hips News Channel
Published a day ago |
In ﻿this episode we will take a look at the potential banns of Toktok, chat GPT4, and the end of no gas appliances in new homes/apartments.

Is it fair for the government to ban these items and not look into the the many times they were wrong in their actions. 

Is the current social apps a social engineering experiment? Whom or what are they really doing? Some say the government is spying on its citizens.

Whom do we hold accountable?


https://www.theepochtimes.com/new-york-close-to-passing-statewide-gas-stove-ban-on-new-homes_5150424.html?utm_source=newsnoe&src_src=newsnoe&utm_campaign=breaking-2023-03-27-1&src_cmp=breaking-2023-03-27-1&utm_medium=email&est=SCjfA%2B1g6hFM%2F%2Bv9df4iAIlEh0RFu64cQL90%2Fix8dIhJ1TrKZJduIsfufNyjMzrU


https://www.tiktok.com/@unknowntruth528/video/7177590794566798638


https://www.bizjournals.com/bizwomen/news/latest-news/2019/09/single-women-will-drive-the-economy-in-the-next.html?page=all

https://www.morganstanley.com/morgan-stanley-minute/rise-of-next-gen-investor?vid=6270185245001

https://theconversation.com/should-the-us-ban-tiktok-can-it-a-cybersecurity-expert-explains-the-risks-the-app-poses-and-the-challenges-to-blocking-it-202300

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/videos/20230330160149318/

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20230330_21/
https://youtu.be/3YziKqS72YY



Keywords
governmentbidenappsbanmorgan stanleytiktok

