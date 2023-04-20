Spiritual, Biblical, Geo-political and financial update on the War on humanity with Gene Decode.

In this MUST watch episode of TishTalk, I speak with legend
Gene Decode, a 20+ year veteran of the US Navy and psychic with remote viewing
gifts, on topics outside of many peoples current understanding. We discuss
souls, ascension, the dark and light forces at work to free humanity, the dark
use of AI for evil purposes, the status on DUMBS along with the impending
demise of the cabal financial system and many other hot topics including the
origin of the moon, clones and cyborgs, time travel and more. Please support
Gene's incredible work by subscribing to
his monthly deep dives at www.genedecode.org
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.