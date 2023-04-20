Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Spiritual, Biblical, Geo-political and financial update on the War on humanity with Gene Decode.
4 views
channel image
TishTalk
Published Yesterday |

In this MUST watch episode of TishTalk, I speak with legend Gene Decode, a 20+ year veteran of the US Navy and psychic with remote viewing gifts, on topics outside of many peoples current understanding. We discuss souls, ascension, the dark and light forces at work to free humanity, the dark use of AI for evil purposes, the status on DUMBS along with the impending demise of the cabal financial system and many other hot topics including the origin of the moon, clones and cyborgs, time travel and more. Please support Gene's incredible work  by subscribing to his monthly deep dives at www.genedecode.org

Keywords
trumpgodevilascensionaimoonbiblicalsoulgoodclonesdumbs

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket