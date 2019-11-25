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Flower arranging inspiration and singing by Ingeborg
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5 views • November 25, 2019
In this video you can listen to me singing a song that was written and composed for me by E. van Baaren and M. Langelaar from the Netherlands. The song is titled 'Memories'. In remembrance of my belated father who died in 1984. He was only 45. The flower arrangements are created by me as well. I hope you enjoy the inspiration!
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