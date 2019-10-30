I Built This Garden For U.S. Lenny Kravitz

In the picture it shows a Hopi unmarried Girl having Her hair put in a Traditional hairstyle that lets the village KNOW She is unmarried.

When A Woman has Her hair down, it means She is married.

The hairstyle is supposed to represent a squash blossom.

The Center of Hopi religious LIFE is farming.

To Pray as the Hopi do, simply grow a garden of food crops. Every Morning, face South , touch Your plants and pray.

MY COUNTRY, the United States of America, has RELIGIOUS FREEDOM.

When You Pray the Hopi WAY, Our Creator ( MassauÚ in Hopi Language ) DOES NOT CARE By what name You call Him / HER , or whatever

Jesus

God

Jahovah

Allah

a Hindu name

Bhudda



One Day, I will have LOVE in My Life

With a WOMAN who will let Me Be Me

and I WANT HER TO BE HER

and we will have a

CLEAN FOREVER LOVE

until that day comes, I hold onto the DREAM that I will have it.

I HAVE FAITH

OUR CREATOR LOVES ME

He LOVES YOU TOO