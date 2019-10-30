© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I Built This Garden For U.S. Lenny Kravitz
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • October 30, 2019
In the picture it shows a Hopi unmarried Girl having Her hair put in a Traditional hairstyle that lets the village KNOW She is unmarried.
When A Woman has Her hair down, it means She is married.
The hairstyle is supposed to represent a squash blossom.
The Center of Hopi religious LIFE is farming.
To Pray as the Hopi do, simply grow a garden of food crops. Every Morning, face South , touch Your plants and pray.
MY COUNTRY, the United States of America, has RELIGIOUS FREEDOM.
When You Pray the Hopi WAY, Our Creator ( MassauÚ in Hopi Language ) DOES NOT CARE By what name You call Him / HER , or whatever
Jesus
God
Jahovah
Allah
a Hindu name
Bhudda
One Day, I will have LOVE in My Life
With a WOMAN who will let Me Be Me
and I WANT HER TO BE HER
and we will have a
CLEAN FOREVER LOVE
until that day comes, I hold onto the DREAM that I will have it.
I HAVE FAITH
OUR CREATOR LOVES ME
He LOVES YOU TOO
When A Woman has Her hair down, it means She is married.
The hairstyle is supposed to represent a squash blossom.
The Center of Hopi religious LIFE is farming.
To Pray as the Hopi do, simply grow a garden of food crops. Every Morning, face South , touch Your plants and pray.
MY COUNTRY, the United States of America, has RELIGIOUS FREEDOM.
When You Pray the Hopi WAY, Our Creator ( MassauÚ in Hopi Language ) DOES NOT CARE By what name You call Him / HER , or whatever
Jesus
God
Jahovah
Allah
a Hindu name
Bhudda
One Day, I will have LOVE in My Life
With a WOMAN who will let Me Be Me
and I WANT HER TO BE HER
and we will have a
CLEAN FOREVER LOVE
until that day comes, I hold onto the DREAM that I will have it.
I HAVE FAITH
OUR CREATOR LOVES ME
He LOVES YOU TOO
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.