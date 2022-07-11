THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [3 of 3] Monday 7/11/22 • News, Calls, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

BOMBSHELL: REPORTED HUNTER BIDEN LEAKS REVEAL HE REFERRED TO DAD AS “PEDO PETER”In related news, the elites want Biden OUT, given all the MSM attacks against him

Tune in as we discuss where this is all going!

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