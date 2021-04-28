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people who want to be euthanized
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301 views • April 28, 2021
Wichita Kansas counties are rejecting new covid-19 shipments or reducing their orders because of a drop in demand and that is worrying Health officials to normalcy almost 4 months into the vaccination effort providers are beginning to run out of people who want to be euthanized
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