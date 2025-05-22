Gaza: Israeli far-right group attempts to BLOCK humanitarian aid going to Gaza - first few trucks arrive today after 3 months of no food or aid into Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli far-right group attempts to BLOCK humanitarian aid going to Gaza
Evil woman wants more people to block trucks.
Denounces aid delivery, most of which contains shrouds and flour, of 'strengthening Hamas'.
The food blocking occupier settlers are back. In the past it took about 600 trucks each day to supply Gaza - now finally a trickle comes in today after 3 months of starvation and death in this caged prison called Gaza. Will they get to Gaza? Cynthia
Adding: TAKEOVER: 81% of Gaza now under IDF control or evacuation order, UN says
160,000 Gazans displaced in last week alone
Israeli PM Netanyahu has vowed to place the whole strip under ‘Israel’s security control’