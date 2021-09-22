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Satanism Powerpoint Slide Presented to US Army: ‘How Many Children Have Been Sacrificed to Satan for the Vaccine?’
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1074 views • September 22, 2021
Humans Are Free - September 21, 2021
Host Tucker Carlson revealed a bizarre powerpoint slide Monday that was presented to U.S. Army service members in an effort to get them on board with mandatory COVID vaccinations. The slide sardonically asks “how many children have been sacrificed to Satan for the vaccine?” before claiming only three people have died from side effects, and then listing the ‘tenets of Satanism’ taken straight from the ‘temple of Satanism’ website.
The Army admitted that the slide was shown to service members, but claims that it wasn’t approved by leadership, according to Carlson, who labeled the military vaccine mandate a “takeover of the US military.”
Host Tucker Carlson revealed a bizarre powerpoint slide Monday that was presented to U.S. Army service members in an effort to get them on board with mandatory COVID vaccinations. The slide sardonically asks “how many children have been sacrificed to Satan for the vaccine?” before claiming only three people have died from side effects, and then listing the ‘tenets of Satanism’ taken straight from the ‘temple of Satanism’ website.
The Army admitted that the slide was shown to service members, but claims that it wasn’t approved by leadership, according to Carlson, who labeled the military vaccine mandate a “takeover of the US military.”
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