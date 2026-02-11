Thomas Massie accused the US DOJ of mishandling sensitive material from Epstein victims’ lawyers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Thomas Massie accused the U.S. Department of Justice of mishandling sensitive material from Epstein victims’ lawyers.
Holding up an email, Massie said it contained a list of names the victims’ attorneys explicitly asked the DOJ not to release.
“What did the DOJ do with this email? They released it,” Massie said. “Literally the worst thing you could do to the survivors, you did.”