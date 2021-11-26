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My 50 seconds of sheer terror
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181 views • November 26, 2021
This is what happens when you don't land immediately after being warned of a critical low battery. It increases altitude to the set height and flies to home (where it launched), after hitting the trees, crashing on the roof. I found her 1/4 mile away, unharmed. One tough drone.
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