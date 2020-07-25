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Latest Drain-The-Swamp News - July 25, 2020 - Morning Coffee Edition
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10 views • July 25, 2020
Alternative Channels: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Stroppy
Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WaAunLhDVns
DTS News:
https://saraacarter.com/sara-carter-explosive-new-docs-prove-higher-ups-gave-orders-to-spy-on-trump-campaign/
https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/spying-fbi-recorded-trump-questions-russia-during-first#article
https://justthenews.com/sites/default/files/2020-07/Enclosure%203_Emails%20Related%20to%20Transition%20Team%20CI%20Briefs_08-24-16.pdf
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/thats-only-what-you-see-trump-raises-prospect-of-really-bad-revelations-in-john-durham-investigation
https://youtu.be/YWx0rm0AgJE?t=1830
https://www.commdiginews.com/politics-2/why-ash-carter-clapper-brennan-tried-to-get-nsas-mike-rogers-fired-120409/
Other News:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-signs-four-executive-orders-to-lower-drug-costs_3437325.html
https://www.theepochtimes.com/thousands-trapped-as-chinese-authorities-discharge-stormwaters-into-villages-submerging-them_3435923.html
https://rightwingtribune.com/2020/07/22/hundreds-charged/
https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/2020/07/9933407/tiktok-qanon-hashtag-removal
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/495548-twitter-qanon-censored-streisand-fail/
https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com/2020/07/24/facebook-spends-big-on-lobbying-as-key-hearing-nears/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gth8QyvM6uw
https://www.oregonlive.com/crime/2020/07/federal-judge-finds-state-lacks-standing-denies-oregon-attorney-generals-motion-to-restrict-federal-police-actions.html
https://twitter.com/911CORLEBRA777/status/1286687648866689024
https://abcnews.go.com/Technology/tiktok-disables-prominent-hashtags-conspiracy-theory-qanon/story?id=71952158
https://truepundit.com/exclusive-the-shooter-of-husband-and-son-of-federal-judge-esther-salas-worked-intel-with-deutsche-bank-and-cia/
https://www.smh.com.au/world/asia/australia-labels-china-s-claims-to-south-china-sea-illegal-20200725-p55fde.html
Other Interesting Stuff
https://youtu.be/NTOMHJRgFHo?t=2089
https://youtu.be/8wmcljv6ICk?t=44
https://twitter.com/CBS_Herridge/status/1286742206531932170
https://twitter.com/KillAuDeepState/status/1286903774007554048
https://twitter.com/TONYxTWO/status/1286412432672464903
https://twitter.com/ETheFriend/status/1286461749043101703
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Stroppy
Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WaAunLhDVns
DTS News:
https://saraacarter.com/sara-carter-explosive-new-docs-prove-higher-ups-gave-orders-to-spy-on-trump-campaign/
https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/spying-fbi-recorded-trump-questions-russia-during-first#article
https://justthenews.com/sites/default/files/2020-07/Enclosure%203_Emails%20Related%20to%20Transition%20Team%20CI%20Briefs_08-24-16.pdf
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/thats-only-what-you-see-trump-raises-prospect-of-really-bad-revelations-in-john-durham-investigation
https://youtu.be/YWx0rm0AgJE?t=1830
https://www.commdiginews.com/politics-2/why-ash-carter-clapper-brennan-tried-to-get-nsas-mike-rogers-fired-120409/
Other News:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-signs-four-executive-orders-to-lower-drug-costs_3437325.html
https://www.theepochtimes.com/thousands-trapped-as-chinese-authorities-discharge-stormwaters-into-villages-submerging-them_3435923.html
https://rightwingtribune.com/2020/07/22/hundreds-charged/
https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/2020/07/9933407/tiktok-qanon-hashtag-removal
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/495548-twitter-qanon-censored-streisand-fail/
https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com/2020/07/24/facebook-spends-big-on-lobbying-as-key-hearing-nears/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gth8QyvM6uw
https://www.oregonlive.com/crime/2020/07/federal-judge-finds-state-lacks-standing-denies-oregon-attorney-generals-motion-to-restrict-federal-police-actions.html
https://twitter.com/911CORLEBRA777/status/1286687648866689024
https://abcnews.go.com/Technology/tiktok-disables-prominent-hashtags-conspiracy-theory-qanon/story?id=71952158
https://truepundit.com/exclusive-the-shooter-of-husband-and-son-of-federal-judge-esther-salas-worked-intel-with-deutsche-bank-and-cia/
https://www.smh.com.au/world/asia/australia-labels-china-s-claims-to-south-china-sea-illegal-20200725-p55fde.html
Other Interesting Stuff
https://youtu.be/NTOMHJRgFHo?t=2089
https://youtu.be/8wmcljv6ICk?t=44
https://twitter.com/CBS_Herridge/status/1286742206531932170
https://twitter.com/KillAuDeepState/status/1286903774007554048
https://twitter.com/TONYxTWO/status/1286412432672464903
https://twitter.com/ETheFriend/status/1286461749043101703
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