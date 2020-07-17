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Americans are Divided on Covid 19
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19 views • July 17, 2020
There are two major attitudes that Americans have about Covid 19. The
first attitude is made of those people who watch the news on TV and
believe what the CDC, NIH, FDA, and WHO report. People in this group
follow all the rules recommended by government mandates and respect the
lockdown, wear a mask whenever outside, maintain social distancing, and
wash their hands frequently. People in the second group have serious
reservations about these mandates and many practice peaceful, civil
disobedience by not following them. Dr. Len and Francesco respectfully
discuss the reasons why people in each group are adamant about taking
one side or another. They believe that by following our deep intuitive
inclinations we can join together to take the right action that can help
bring us back into unity.
first attitude is made of those people who watch the news on TV and
believe what the CDC, NIH, FDA, and WHO report. People in this group
follow all the rules recommended by government mandates and respect the
lockdown, wear a mask whenever outside, maintain social distancing, and
wash their hands frequently. People in the second group have serious
reservations about these mandates and many practice peaceful, civil
disobedience by not following them. Dr. Len and Francesco respectfully
discuss the reasons why people in each group are adamant about taking
one side or another. They believe that by following our deep intuitive
inclinations we can join together to take the right action that can help
bring us back into unity.
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