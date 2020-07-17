Americans are Divided on Covid 19

There are two major attitudes that Americans have about Covid 19. The

first attitude is made of those people who watch the news on TV and

believe what the CDC, NIH, FDA, and WHO report. People in this group

follow all the rules recommended by government mandates and respect the

lockdown, wear a mask whenever outside, maintain social distancing, and

wash their hands frequently. People in the second group have serious

reservations about these mandates and many practice peaceful, civil

disobedience by not following them. Dr. Len and Francesco respectfully

discuss the reasons why people in each group are adamant about taking

one side or another. They believe that by following our deep intuitive

inclinations we can join together to take the right action that can help

bring us back into unity.