More Deception: The Military Personnel Reports on the Vaxxed are Exaggerated | Thomas Renz

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According to a military document, over 25% of personnel refused the experimental gene therapy.
Thomas Renz: "The CDC says we're over [a] 70% [vaccination rate for the general population]. I don't believe that. I would say the reality is [that] it's probably not much over 50% in the U.S."
Full Video: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/06/uncensored-the-great-reset-is-failing-with-tom-renz-plus-how-to-fight-the-lies/